Seniority lists set to unlock teacher promotions

Vijayawada: In a major relief to thousands of teachers awaiting career advancement, the school education department has initiated the process for preparation and publication of seniority lists for Grade-II headmasters and school assistants (SAs), paving the way for promotions across the state. The exercise will benefit senior school assistants and secondary grade teachers (SGTs) working in government, zilla parishad, mandal parishad, municipal and municipal corporation schools.

Director of school education V Vijaya Rama Raju issued detailed proceedings on Monday, directing all regional joint directors of school education (RJDSEs) and district educational officers (DEOs) to publish general seniority lists of Grade-II Headmasters and teachers of all cadres and managements.

This is the second major promotion exercise undertaken after the TDP-led NDA government assumed office, raising hopes among eligible teachers for long-pending career progression. The State government aims to complete the promotions before the next academic year, for which the Education Department has drawn up a clear action plan to finalise the seniority lists by March 30.

The department has released a detailed schedule for publication of the lists. The first seniority list will be published on February 25, followed by the second list on March 5 after considering objections. The third list will be released on March 15, and the final seniority list on March 30.

According to the circular, updated data from the Teacher Information System (TIS) was verified through the LEAP App, and teachers were allowed to report discrepancies between February 7 and February 14. Promotion seniority lists for Headmasters and subject-wise lists for school assistant promotions will be prepared based on the final seniority list. No appeals will be entertained after the final list is published.

To address grievances, district-level grievance redressal cells will be constituted under the chairmanship of the erstwhile district educational officer. The panels will include assistant directors, superintendents, section assistants and supporting staff. Separate cadre-wise committees comprising deputy educational officers, DCEB secretaries and senior headmasters will receive objections from teachers.

The grievance panels will review cases daily between 3 pm and 7 pm and forward them for resolution. Appeals against district decisions may be submitted to the concerned regional joint director. District educational officers will act as the competent authority for promotions to school assistant posts from the secondary grade teacher cadre, while regional joint directors will oversee promotions to headmaster posts from the school assistant cadre.