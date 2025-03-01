Atlas Cycle Atthagaru Petle' is coming to the Telugu screen with another different concept

The film, directed by Raja Dussa and produced by Gali Krishna under the banner of Sri Ramakrishna Cinema, is titled 'Atlas Cycle Attagaru Petle'. Director Raja Dussa, who made his first attempt in the Telugu film industry with a single-shot, single-character movie called "105 Minutes" starring Deshamuduru heroine Hansika Motwani in the lead role, is now preparing to bring a completely entertaining film called "Atlas Cycle Attagaru Petle" to the audience as his next film set in the Telangana slang language.

This film is being produced by Gali Krishna under the banner "Sri Ramakrishna Cinema". Nampally Somachari, Aluri Rajireddy and Rupa Kiran Ganji are acting as co-producers.

Coming to this story, director Raja Dussa revealed that the film is being made as a complete entertainment based on a true incident that took place in the Warangal district of the united Andhra Pradesh state in 1980. Venu Muralidhar.V is working as the cameraman for this film and Karthikeya Srinivas (Vasu) is working as the executive producer.

The film unit said that they will announce the cast and rest of the technical team soon.

Written and directed by: Raja Dussa

Producers: Gali Krishna

Co-producers: Nampally Somachari, Aluri Rajireddy, Roopa Kiran Ganji

Executive Producer: Karthikeya Srinivas (Vasu)

DOP: Venu Muralidhar. V

Banner: Sri Ramakrishna Cinema

Script Coordinator: Ram Velishala

PRO: Tejaswi Sajja

Digital Marketing : HOUSEFULL MEDIA,

Publicity Designer: Sudheer