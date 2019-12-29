Avane Srimmannarayana Second Day Collections: Positive Word Of Mouth Boosts Box Office Figures On Day 2

Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana is ruling box office. The Kannada movie directed by debut filmmaker Sachin Ravi released in theatres on Friday. The positive word of mouth for Avane Srimmannarayana has helped boost box office figures. The film which will soon be released in other languages too in different dates has Rakshit Shetty and Shanvi Srivastav in lead roles. The film is a fantasy drama revolving around the hunt for a treasure in the ancient town of Amaravathi. The fictitious plot is loaded with comic moments that keeps the audience glued to their seats throughout the movie.

The film has opened to a rousing reception at the box office. Both the audience and critics have heaped praises on the movie. Avane Srimmannarayana has become the talk of the town not only on social media but also in Gandhinagar circles. Rakshit Shetty's colleagues from the industry who have watched the movie have raved about the latest release.

Now, coming to Avane Srimmannarayane box office collections, the film raked in nearly 16 crores on day 1. The Rakshit Shetty movie Avane Srimmannarayana's second day collections went up a notch higher to touch Rs 33 crores. Yes, Rakshit Shetty's two day overall collections stand at 33 crores. The movie is said to be have collected anywhere between 11-12 crores on day 2. However, the filmmaker is yet to confirm these box office numbers officially.

Avane Srimmannarayana is running to packed houses across Karnataka and moviebuffs have put the movie on their must watch list. The movie has also been rated high on the booking app bookmyshow. It has scored 88 percent. Have you watched the movie yet? Let us know your review of Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana.