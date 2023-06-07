Avatar 2: Now Streaming on OTT in Multiple Languages

Live
James Cameron, the renowned filmmaker, has recently released the highly anticipated sequel to the 2009 Hollywood blockbuster, Avatar, titled "Avatar: The Way of Water," on an OTT platform in India. Previously, Indian viewers had to rely on non-OTT platforms like iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube, where they had to purchase or rent the film to watch it.
Now, Avatar 2 is available for streaming on Hotstar in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and English. Audiences who have eagerly awaited the film's OTT release will be thrilled with this exciting news.
The second installment in the Avatar franchise, which is the third highest-grossing film in the world, features a stellar cast including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, and Stephen Lang in significant roles. Produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau, the film boasts an enchanting musical score by Simon Fraglen.
Avatar 2 follows the journey of the Sully family, consisting of Jake, Neytiri, and their children. They face an attack from Steven Lang's character, Quaritch, and his group, and the story revolves around the Sully family's response to this threat. The movie has received immense praise from both critics and audiences for its breathtaking visuals and emotional impact.