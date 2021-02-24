Ayush Shrivastava’s homosexual character in LSD

Actor Ayush Shrivastava who is known for his movies like Abhay 2 and Kalank is now seen playing the character of Dr Kabir in LSD- Love, Scandal and Doctor who is a homosexual. Ayush shares more about his role and character in LSD.



Pull quote: "Rahul Dev used to comfort and treat us like friends", says LSD - Love, Scandal & Doctors co-actor Ayush Shrivastava*

Actor Ayush Shrivastava best known for Kalank, Abhay 2, 13 Mussorie, IshqSubhanallah is currently seen in Zee 5 and Alt Balaji's LSD - Love, Scandal & Doctors playing a pivotal role. The show also stars Rahul Dev, Puneet Pathak, Siddharth Menon, Shruthy Menon, Tanaya Sachdeva and Srishti Rindani. Helmed by Saqib Pandor, it is streaming from 5th February.

Ayush shares about his role saying, "I'm playing Dr Kabir one of the interns which comes in KMRC medical institute, and in the race of the best intern 5 of us get into a scandal and then the show goes on. My role as Dr Kabir is of a guy who belongs to a well to do business family but he comes out of his comfort zone to become a doctor. Kabir is someone who gets scared very easily, he is an underdog but later half of the series character evolves and he turns out to stand his ground even when things are off and not in his favour. Even after being bullied kabir doesn't get manipulated and then what happens in the series is something to watch out for."

On talking about taking up the character he shares that he wanted to do this character first because he has never played such a role ever. This guy is very innocent, pure and also Kabir is homosexual, so what all he goes through in his life because of his choices this series shows it all.

He adds, "how he deals with his family especially father is sometimes a reality in today's day and age. So as an artist I just wanted to live that and experience this life which I did and now I know how it feels. You have to watch the series definitely to know what I am saying. From playing Kabir I learnt not to give up even if things are not in your favor, stand your ground, accept yourself your identity. Better die as a good human than to live as a monster."

Ayush shares that working with Rahul used to comfort and treat us like a friend.

He adds, "We used to do a lot of rehearsals before the take which makes us easy in scene, also he used to give me oranges and apples before the scenes. All the co-stars were so good we had a great time and became like a family still we keep in touch and share our things with each other. So, I have earned a great family in LSD."

The series is a medical thriller where 5 interns from different backgrounds comes in kmrc to become the best intern and then they all somehow get into a murder scandal which turns their life 360°.

"Now there is more to it show is not linear it's in past and present and there are more interesting characters to it which makes this show an absolute must watch. And everybody has an amazing character and given their best performances," ends the actor.