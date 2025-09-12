Baaghi 4 7-Day Box Office Collection: ₹44.5 Cr India Net

Baaghi 4, directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, earned about ₹44.5 Cr in India in its first week, as reported by Sacnilk. On Day 7, it made around ₹2.1 Cr. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, and Shreyas Talpade.

Daily India Net Collections:

Day 1: ₹12 Cr

Day 2: ₹9.25 Cr

Day 3: ₹10 Cr

Day 4: ₹4.5 Cr

Day 5: ₹4 Cr

Day 6: ₹2.65 Cr

Day 7: ₹2.1 Cr

Total Collections:

India Net: ₹44.5 Cr

India Gross: ₹53.25 Cr

Worldwide: ₹63.5 Cr

Overseas: ₹10.25 Cr

Day 7 Hindi Occupancy (Sept 11, 2025):

Overall: 9%

Morning: 5.5%

Afternoon: 9.4%

Evening: 8.8%

Night: 12.3%

Top Cities:

Mumbai 9.5%, NCR 10%, Bengaluru 11.5%, Chennai 15%, Jaipur 13%, Pune 8.5%

Note: Figures are approximate, as reported by Sacnilk.