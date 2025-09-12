Live
Baaghi 4 7-Day Box Office Collection: ₹44.5 Cr India Net
Highlights
Check out Baaghi 4 7-day box office collection and Day 7 earnings. Directed by A Harsha and starring Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, the film earned ₹44.5 Cr India net, as reported by Sacnilk.
Baaghi 4, directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, earned about ₹44.5 Cr in India in its first week, as reported by Sacnilk. On Day 7, it made around ₹2.1 Cr. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, and Shreyas Talpade.
Daily India Net Collections:
- Day 1: ₹12 Cr
- Day 2: ₹9.25 Cr
- Day 3: ₹10 Cr
- Day 4: ₹4.5 Cr
- Day 5: ₹4 Cr
- Day 6: ₹2.65 Cr
- Day 7: ₹2.1 Cr
Total Collections:
- India Net: ₹44.5 Cr
- India Gross: ₹53.25 Cr
- Worldwide: ₹63.5 Cr
- Overseas: ₹10.25 Cr
Day 7 Hindi Occupancy (Sept 11, 2025):
- Overall: 9%
- Morning: 5.5%
- Afternoon: 9.4%
- Evening: 8.8%
- Night: 12.3%
Top Cities:
Mumbai 9.5%, NCR 10%, Bengaluru 11.5%, Chennai 15%, Jaipur 13%, Pune 8.5%
Note: Figures are approximate, as reported by Sacnilk.
