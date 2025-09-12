Baaghi 4 7-Day Box Office Collection: ₹44.5 Cr India Net

  • Menu
Highlights

Check out Baaghi 4 7-day box office collection and Day 7 earnings. Directed by A Harsha and starring Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, the film earned ₹44.5 Cr India net, as reported by Sacnilk.

Baaghi 4, directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, earned about ₹44.5 Cr in India in its first week, as reported by Sacnilk. On Day 7, it made around ₹2.1 Cr. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, and Shreyas Talpade.

Daily India Net Collections:

  • Day 1: ₹12 Cr
  • Day 2: ₹9.25 Cr
  • Day 3: ₹10 Cr
  • Day 4: ₹4.5 Cr
  • Day 5: ₹4 Cr
  • Day 6: ₹2.65 Cr
  • Day 7: ₹2.1 Cr

Total Collections:

  • India Net: ₹44.5 Cr
  • India Gross: ₹53.25 Cr
  • Worldwide: ₹63.5 Cr
  • Overseas: ₹10.25 Cr

Day 7 Hindi Occupancy (Sept 11, 2025):

  • Overall: 9%
  • Morning: 5.5%
  • Afternoon: 9.4%
  • Evening: 8.8%
  • Night: 12.3%

Top Cities:

Mumbai 9.5%, NCR 10%, Bengaluru 11.5%, Chennai 15%, Jaipur 13%, Pune 8.5%

Note: Figures are approximate, as reported by Sacnilk.

