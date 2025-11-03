Baahubali: The Epic Box Office Collection Day 4 – Film Crosses ₹25 Crore Mark in India

Baahubali: The Epic performed well on its first 3 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 24.35 Cr India net. Here is Baahubali: The Epic's 4th-day box office collection and Occupancy.

As of now, Baahubali: The Epic earned around 0.84 Cr India net on its fourth day for all languages.

Note: This is live data, with only the next 2 hours of advance data included, to give estimates at 10 PM and it will get updated every hour on the 5th minute of the hour (To Media, Kindly don't publish it as final estimates that will be given by 10 PM every day).

Baahubali: The Epic 4 Days All Language Box Office Collection

Day India Net Collection Change

Day 0 [ Thursday] ₹ 1.15 Cr

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 9.65 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 7.25 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 6.3 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 0.84 Cr

Total ₹ 25.19 Cr



















