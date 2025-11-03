Live
- Dheekshith Shetty: ‘The Girlfriend’ is the best film of my career
- Mohan Babu’s ‘MB50’ tribute announced
- Director Ramachandra Vattikuti’s ‘Mutton Soup’ impresses
- Priyadarshi’s ‘Premante’ teaser unveiled
- Rekha Gupta Begins Three-Day Bihar Campaign for NDA Candidates
- Chiranjeevi’s ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ stylish climax shoot
- Pakistan: Six injured as gunmen target police vehicle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Vodafone Idea Shares Rise 14% After Supreme Court AGR Order
- INS Savitri enhances coordination with Mauritius Coast Guard
- Baahubali: The Epic Box Office Collection Day 4 – Film Crosses ₹25 Crore Mark in India
Baahubali: The Epic Box Office Collection Day 4 – Film Crosses ₹25 Crore Mark in India
Baahubali: The Epic continues its strong box office run. The film earned ₹25.19 crore in four days across all languages, showing steady performance in Telugu and Hindi regions.
Baahubali: The Epic performed well on its first 3 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 24.35 Cr India net. Here is Baahubali: The Epic's 4th-day box office collection and Occupancy.
As of now, Baahubali: The Epic earned around 0.84 Cr India net on its fourth day for all languages.
Note: This is live data, with only the next 2 hours of advance data included, to give estimates at 10 PM and it will get updated every hour on the 5th minute of the hour (To Media, Kindly don't publish it as final estimates that will be given by 10 PM every day).
Baahubali: The Epic 4 Days All Language Box Office Collection
Day India Net Collection Change
Day 0 [ Thursday] ₹ 1.15 Cr
Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 9.65 Cr
Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 7.25 Cr
Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 6.3 Cr
Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 0.84 Cr
Total ₹ 25.19 Cr