‘Bad Boy Karthik’ song ‘Gunda FigaruNuvva’ released

Hero Naga Shaurya is all set to thrill the audience in a powerful role in the complete action entertainer ‘Bad Boy Karthik’. The film is directed by debutant Ram Desina (Ramesh) and produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi under the banner of Sri Vaishnavi Films. The songs released so far have become super hits, and the teaser has received a wonderful response.

The makers have recently released the beautiful song ‘Gunda FigaruNuvva’. Harris Jayaraj has composed it as a romantic, foot-tapping number. Krishnakanth has penned the catchy lyrics, while Sridhar Sena and Priya Jerson’s vocals add more melody.

The chemistry between Naga Shaurya and Vidhi in the song is amazing, and it is receiving a wonderful response on social media.

The film also stars a prominent cast including Samuthirakani, Senior Naresh, Saikumar, Vennela Kishore, Mime Gopi, and Sridevi Vijay Kumar in key roles.

Top technicians are working on this film, with renowned cinematographer Rasul Ellore as the DOP, Ramanjaneyulu as the art director, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao as the editor.