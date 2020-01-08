BAFTA 2020: Here Is The Complete Nominations List

After the gala celebration of 'Golden Globe Awards 2020', now it's time to set the countdown for the British Academy Film And Television Arts Awards 2020. This is an annual event which is going to take place on 2nd February, 2020 which falls on Sunday. Going to be held at Royal Albert Hall, London… This grandeur event will be hosted by Graham Nortan and will be broadcasted live on BBC One and BBC One HD channels.

Well, these awards will be handed over to the best feature-length films and documentaries which were screened at British cinemas in the year 2019. This year, the organizers have included a new category to the list and it is 'Best Casting'. The nominees of all the categories were announced yesterday i.e on7th January, 2020.

We will have a look at the nominations list here…

Best Film Category:

• 1917

• The Irishman

• Joker

• Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

• Parasite

Leading Actress Category

• Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose

• Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

• Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

• Charlize Theron, Bombshell

• Renée Zellweger, Judy

Leading Actor Category

• Leonardo Dicaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

• Adam Driver, Marriage Story

• Taron Egerton, Rocketman

• Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

• Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Director Category

• 1917, Sam Mendes

• The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

• Joker, Todd Phillips

• Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

• Parasite, Bong Joon-ho

Best Original Screenplay Category

• Booksmart, Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

• Knives Out, Rian Johnson

• Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

• Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

• Parasite, Han Jin-won, Bong Joon-ho

Best Adapted Screenplay Category

• The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

• Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

• Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

• Little Women, Greta Gerwig

• The Two Popes, Anthony Mccarten

Supporting Actress Category

• Laura Dern, Marriage Story

• Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

• Florence Pugh, Little Women

• Margot Robbie, Bombshell

• Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supporting Actor Category

• Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

• Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

• Al Pacino, The Irishman

• Joe Pesci, The Irishman

• Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding British Film

• 1917

• Bait

• For Sama

• Rocketman

• Sorry We Missed You

• The Two Popes

Outstanding Debut By A Director Or Producer

• Bait, Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

• For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

• Maiden, Alex Holmes (Director)

• Only You, Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

• Retablo, Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)*

Best Film Not In English Language Category

• The Farewell

• For Sama

• Pain and Glory

• Parasite

• Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Documentary Category

• American Factory

• Apollo 11

• Diego Maradona

• For Sama

• The Great Hack

Best Animated Film

• Frozen 2

• Klaus

• A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

• Toy Story 4

Best Original Score Category

• 1917, Thomas Newman

• Jojo Rabbit, Michael Giacchino

• Joker, Hildur Gudnadóttir

• Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

• Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Best Casting Category

• Joker, Shayna Markowitz

• Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

• Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Victoria Thomas

• The Personal History of David Copperfield, Sarah Crowe

• The Two Popes, Nina Gold

Best Cinematography Category

• 1917, Roger Deakins

• The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

• Joker, Lawrence Sher

• Le Mans '66, Phedon Papamichael

• The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

Best Editing Category

• The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker

• Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

• Joker, Jeff Groth

• Le Mans '66, Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

• Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Fred Raskin

Best Production Design Category

• 1917, Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

• The Irishman, Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

• Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

• Joker, Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

• Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Best Costume Design Category

• The Irishman, Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

• Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

• Judy, Jany Temime

• Little Women, Jacqueline Durran

• Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Best Makeup And Hair Category

• 1917, Naomi Donne

• Bombshell, Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

• Joker, Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

• Judy, Jeremy Woodhead

• Rocketman, Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

Best Sound Category

• 1917, Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

• Joker, Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

• Le Mans '66, David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

• Rocketman, Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

• Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher

• Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

Special Visual Effects Category

• 1917, Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

• Avengers: Endgame, Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

• The Irishman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

• The Lion King, Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

• Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

Best British Short Animation

• Grandad Was a Romantic, Maryam Mohajer

• In Her Boots, Kathrin Steinbacher

• The Magic Boat, Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel

Best British Short Film Category

• Azaar, Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

• Goldfish, Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

• Kamali, Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

• Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl), Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

• The Trap, Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald

Best Rising Star Category

• Awkwafina

• Jack Lowden

• Kaitlyn Dever

• Kelvin Harrison Jr.

• Micheal Ward

Joker movie being nominated in the highest categories, we need to wait and watch how many of them are bagged by this Hollywood's best movie of the year 2019.