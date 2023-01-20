BAFTA 2023: Indian Film 'RRR' Fails to Impress, Mammootty's 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' Has Strong Opening

Hey! From SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' disappointing at BAFTA 2023 to Mammootty - Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' getting a decent opening at the Kerala film industry, here are a portion of the intriguing updates from the south entertainment world.

South Buzz: 'RRR' disappoints at BAFTA 2023; Mammootty's 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' gets a decent opening in the cinematic world

Miserable news as SS Rajamouli's incredible activity film 'RRR' neglects to come to BAFTA 2023 honors designations. 'RRR' lacked the ability to find a spot in the last five selections which incorporated the films 'All Calm on the Western Front', 'Argentina', '1985', 'Corsage', 'Choice To Leave', and 'The Peaceful Young lady'.



Jr NTR, Smash Charan's 'RRR' disappoints at BAFTA 2023; netizens express their disappointment



'Gold' chief Alphonse Puthren communicated his longing to meet the 'Thunivu' entertainer Ajith Kumar before he turns old. While answering to a netizen who found out if he will make a film with Ajith Kumar, Alphonse Puthren remarked on Instagram that assuming he will do a film with Thala Ajith he will ensure that the film will run for something like 100 days. He likewise said in spite of the fact that he hasn't met the 'Thunivu' entertainer to date, he desires to meet Ajith prior to turning old.



Alphonse Puthuren wishes to meet 'Thunivu' entertainer Ajith before he turns more established



Mammootty - Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' hit the huge screens on the last day. Alongside getting positive reactions, the film figured out how to procure Rs 93 lakhs on its first day of the season in the cinema world.

'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' film industry assortment day 1: Mammootty's film looking great so far



Shanvi Srivastava is good to go to hold hands with the chief Nagaithihalli Chandrashekhar for an impending film that depends on a female-driven novel and is likewise a recognition for the exemplary film 'America'.