Balakrishna’s ‘NBK111’ to begin with grand launch on Oct 24

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is on a dream run with back-to-back blockbusters, is gearing up for yet another cinematic spectacle. The much-awaited historical drama #NBK111 was officially announced on the star’s birthday and has already created massive buzz among fans and trade circles.

The film reunites Balakrishna with blockbuster director Gopichand Malineni after their sensational success Veera Simha Reddy. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, #NBK111 is said to be mounted on a lavish scale, ensuring a true Pan-India experience.

On the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, the makers confirmed that the film’s grand muhurtham ceremony will be held on October 24. This project marks director Gopichand Malineni’s first foray into historical drama, promising to blend his signature mass appeal with grandeur, intensity, and emotionally charged storytelling.

Insiders describe the script as bold, unique, and perfectly tailored for Balakrishna’s commanding screen presence. The film is expected to showcase the star in a never-before-seen avatar, set against a richly detailed historical backdrop with high-octane action and powerful drama.

Currently in the final stages of pre-production, #NBK111 is keeping its supporting cast and technical crew under wraps, with official details expected soon. All eyes are now on October 24, when the much-anticipated journey of this epic will officially begin.