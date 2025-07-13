‘Bank of Bhagyalakshmi’teaser promises a fun-filled crime comedy ride

Young and talented actor Dheekshith Shetty is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming Telugu-Kannada bilingual film Bank of Bhagyalakshmi, a crime comedy thriller directed by Abhishek M. The film features Brunda Acharya as the female lead and is being produced by H K Prakash under the Sri Devi Entertainers banner.

The film has already created a buzz with its intriguing first look and the energetic first single Har Om, which received a positive response from audiences. Now, the makers have unveiled the teaser, which adds to the excitement.

The teaser showcases a hilarious twist — a gang planning a grand bank heist ends up with just ₹67,000, leading to a series of unexpected and entertaining events. Dheekshith Shetty stands out with his energetic performance and impressive comic timing, while the chemistry between him and Brunda Acharya looks fresh and engaging.

Director Abhishek M has seamlessly blended comedy, thrills, and action, offering a unique and entertaining narrative. The background score by Judah Sandhy further elevates the fun quotient, making the teaser a delightful watch.

With Abhishek J handling cinematography, Tejas R as the editor, and Raghu Mysore managing production design, Bank of Bhagyalakshmi is shaping up to be a promising entertainer. The teaser has successfully piqued curiosity around the film.