Bappi Lahiri Funeral: The Last Rights Of The Veteran Composer Begin…

Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on 15th February night in a private hospital. He was attacked with deadly Covid-19 last year and from then his health condition started worsening. He was admitted to the hospital in the last month and discharged on Monday but again on Tuesday his health got deteriorated and all of a sudden he breathed his last. Today, his last rights are going on at Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. His mortal remains are bought and his family members are paying last respect to the legendary singer.



Mortal remains of veteran singer #BappiLahiri being carried to Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/H1X4TL1yEy — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

Funeral procession of legendary singer #BappiLahiri on the way to Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai where his last rites will be performed pic.twitter.com/8lv0RZcx5z — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

Bappi Da's son Bappa Lahiri arrived from the US in the morning and now he is with his family! Choreographer Sandip Soparrkar, actress Sharbani Mukherjee, Shakti Kapoor, Rupali Ganguly and others attended the Bappi Da's last rights.

Yesterday singer Illa Arun visited Bappi Da's home and said that his daughter Reema ji's is in a bad state. "His son will arrive by tonight. His daughter is in a bad state, feeling miserable. Everyone in the family is grief-stricken."

She also said, "I am talking to you because Dada ko press bahot pasand thi. Dada press ko pyaar karte the. I would like to thank you all on behalf of Dada that so many people love him and have gathered here today. He would have been really happy to see you all".

Well, Amitabh Bachchan also mourned for the loss of Bappi Da and said, "Bappi Lahiri .. music director extraordinaire passes away .. shocked and surprised and in the misery of these tragic events of 'passing' in the rapid succession of times .. his songs of films with me are and shall I believe remain eternal .. they are played hummed sung along in these modern generation times with alacrity and rejoice .. and the ability of his sense of success with a particular moment, untethered .. checking in to board a flight at Heathrow from London to home and a gentle tap on your shoulder, 'your this film is going to be very successful and the song I just gave, shall be remembered for ages' .."

He also added, "He was right .. and learning the graphs of some, at his modest home , in rehearsal, an even greater experience ..slowly they all leave us .. good night dearests .. it nears the hour of 2 am and the (sleep emojis) it colludes to perform well.."

RIP Bappi Da…