‘Beauty’ promises emotion-packed entertainment with strong father-daughter bond

The upcoming film Beauty, starring Ankith Koya and Nilakhi, is set to hit theatres on September 19. Produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala and Umesh Kumar Bhansal, the film is jointly backed by Zee Studios, Maruthi Team Product, and Vanara Celluloid. Written and directed by JSS Vardhan, with the story and screenplay by RV Subrahmanyam, Beauty has already drawn attention through its teaser, trailer, and music.

Senior actor VK Naresh, who plays a pivotal role, expressed confidence in the film’s unique storytelling. “The soul and theme itself are what make Beauty truly beautiful. This is a rare film that blends entertainment with genuine emotion. The father-daughter bond showcased here will leave audiences moved,” he said. Naresh even stated he was so sure of the film’s organic storytelling that he would offer a challenge to anyone who felt otherwise.

Highlighting the performances, Naresh praised Ankith Koya’s refreshing portrayal and Vasuki’s method acting. He also commended the technical finesse in cinematography, music, and art design, describing the film as a flawless collective effort.

Actress Vasuki shared that the film resonated personally with her. “As a mother, I found the story deeply relatable. The father-daughter emotion in the second half touched me profoundly,” she said, adding that the film reflects parenting with empathy and understanding.

With strong emotional undercurrents and relatable themes, Beauty aims to offer family audiences both heartfelt drama and meaningful storytelling.