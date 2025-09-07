‘Bhadrakali’ team comes with energetic song ‘Jil Jil’

After the success of Margan, which struck a chord with Telugu audiences, actor–composer Vijay Antony is set to return with yet another intense project titled Bhadrakali. Directed by Arun Prabhu and produced by Ramanjaneyulu Jawvaji under Sarvanth Ram Creations, the film is being presented by Vijay Antony Film Corporation and Meera Vijay Antony.

Touted as a landmark film in Vijay Antony’s career, Bhadrakali has already garnered strong buzz with its teaser and first single. Adding to the excitement, the makers recently unveiled the energetic track Jil Jil. Composed by Vijay Antony, the song is written and sung by Bhole Shawali, who brings high energy with his powerful vocals. Backed by striking visuals, the song has further heightened curiosity around the film.

Asian Suresh Entertainments, which successfully released Margan in Telugu, is once again bringing Bhadrakali to regional audiences, with added support from Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media. The film boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Vaagai Chandrasekhar, Sunil Krishnapani, Sel Murugan, Trupti Ravindra, Kiran, Rini Batt, Riya Jithu, and Master Keshav in key roles.

On the technical front, the film has some of the best names on board. Shelly Callist is handling cinematography, while Vijay Antony himself is composing the music. Editing is by Raymond Derrick, stunts are choreographed by Rajasekhar, and Sriraman takes care of art direction. Rajasekhar Reddy has penned the Telugu dialogues.