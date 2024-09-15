Bhagavanth Kesari Wins Best Film (Telugu) at SIIMA 2024

Live
Bhagavanth Kesari, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, has bagged the prestigious Best Film (Telugu) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film has captivated audiences with its powerful blend of mass action sequences and heartfelt emotions.
The blockbuster hit continues to leave a lasting impact, resonating with fans and critics alike. The movie features stellar performances from Balakrishna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sreeleela, complemented by Thaman S’s electrifying music. Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner, Bhagavanth Kesari has solidified its position as a standout film in Telugu cinema this year.
The team behind the film expressed their gratitude for the recognition, marking yet another milestone in their journey of success.