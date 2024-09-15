  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Bhagavanth Kesari Wins Best Film (Telugu) at SIIMA 2024

Bhagavanth Kesari Wins Best Film (Telugu) at SIIMA 2024
x
Highlights

Bhagavanth Kesari, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, has bagged the prestigious Best Film (Telugu) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024.

Bhagavanth Kesari, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, has bagged the prestigious Best Film (Telugu) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film has captivated audiences with its powerful blend of mass action sequences and heartfelt emotions.

The blockbuster hit continues to leave a lasting impact, resonating with fans and critics alike. The movie features stellar performances from Balakrishna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sreeleela, complemented by Thaman S’s electrifying music. Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner, Bhagavanth Kesari has solidified its position as a standout film in Telugu cinema this year.

The team behind the film expressed their gratitude for the recognition, marking yet another milestone in their journey of success.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick