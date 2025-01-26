Bhagyashree Borse stuns with black dress

Actress Bhagyashree Borse is once again making waves with her fashion sense. The talented actress, who will soon be seen alongside Dulquer Salmaan in Kaantha, produced by Rana Daggubati, shared a breathtaking picture on her social media that has captured the attention of fans.

In the photo, Bhagyashree dons a bold black low-neck dress, exuding effortless chic as she leans gracefully against a wall. Her glossy open hair frames her face beautifully, while a striking red lipstick adds a dramatic touch, enhancing her already stunning look.

The sleek black dress not only complements her elegant posture but also showcases her impeccable style. Bhagyashree’s confident and glamorous appearance has left fans in awe, solidifying her reputation as a style icon. With this bold yet sophisticated look, the actress continues to impress both on-screen and off-screen.