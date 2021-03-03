Bheeshma director Venky Kudumula duped by fraudster

Jubilee Hills: The director of Telugu actor Nitin's movie, 'Bheeshma,' was duped by cyber criminals to the tune of Rs 66,000. Venky Kudumula, the director of the movie, was approached by the cyber criminals with a fake offer to nominate his film for an international film festival. The trickster told Venky that his movie was a great movie and promised him they would nominate his movie to the film festival.

The trickster told Venky that he should pay Rs 11,000 as processing fee to nominate his film in different categories of the film festival and demanded Venky to send Rs 66,000 to an account suggested by him.

The incident came to light after his complaint to the city cybercrime ACP KVM Prasad. The cybercriminal also told Venky that his conversation should be kept as confidential. Believing the trickster, Venky sent Rs 66,000 to the trickster to the bank account suggested by him. The trickster called up Venky on the following day and demanded more money by stating that a mistake took place in the processing of the entry of his film in some categories.

Doubting the caller, Venky dodged the payment and inquired into the whole issue. He was shocked after knowing the fraud and lodged a complaint with the city cybercrime police and urged them to take action in the issue. The police registered a case in the issue and investigating the matter on the basis of the bank transactions.