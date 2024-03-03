‘Bhimaa’pre-release event sets the stage for a grand release

Tollywood's powerhouse, Macho Star Gopichand, is all set to enthrall audiences with his dual avatar in the upcoming film "Bhimaa." The much-anticipated movie, directed by A Harsha and produced by KK Radha Mohan under Sri Satya Sai Arts, recently had its pre-release event, creating a buzz among fans.



At the event, Director A Harsha shared insights into "Bhimaa," stating, "The movie encompasses various elements of commercial cinema, including action, mass appeal, and comedy. The title 'Bhimaa' itself exudes mass appeal. Gopichand is not just a phenomenal actor but also a great human being. The journey of the film began exactly a year ago with the opening ceremony on March 3rd. Gopichand's positive energy on set, reflected through his smile, has been our driving force. 'Bhimaa' is undoubtedly a theatrical experience, and we encourage the audience to savor it on the big screen without waiting for an OTT release."

Gopichand, reflecting on his experience, expressed, "I received incredible love for my character Bhadra in 'Varsham,' and I hope to garner the same affection for 'Bhimaa.' Every moment of working on this film, from the first day to the last, has been thoroughly enjoyable. The movie promises some high moments that the audience will relish. I am delighted to announce that I have signed another project with Radha Mohan garu. The music by Ravi Basrur is exceptional, and the interval and climax fight sequences are set to be major highlights."

"Bhimaa" is scheduled for a grand release on March 8th, coinciding with Shivaratri. As the excitement builds up, fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness Gopichand's dual roles and the captivating narrative on the silver screen. The film promises to be a treat for action enthusiasts and fans of the charismatic actor.