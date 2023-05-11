Bholaa Makes Surprising OTT Debut

Bholaa, a recently released Bollywood film, has taken a surprising turn by making its debut on the OTT platform. Starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role and directed by Devgn himself, the movie also features Tabu and Amala Paul in prominent roles.

In the latest development, the film is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, albeit with a rental fee of Rs. 399. It is worth noting that Bholaa, a remake of the Tamil blockbuster "Kaithi," failed to captivate audiences during its theatrical run.

Bholaa is a collaborative production by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Dream Warrior Pictures, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment. The music for the film is composed by Ravi Basrur, known for his work in the acclaimed movie "KGF." Stay tuned to this page for more intriguing updates on OTT releases.