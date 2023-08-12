‘Bholaa Shankar’ mixed talk to help ‘Jailer’ score big in Telugu states

“Jailer” is Rajinikanth’s latest film which hit the screens on 10th August in a grand manner. The film started with a decent talk and is now going great at the box office. The evening and night shows of this film in the Nizam area have been mostly seeing fulls. As per the trade, the day two collections of the film will be bigger than day one by a large margin.

As “Bholaa Shankar” has started with a mixed talk, “Jailer” is getting a lot of advantages at the moment. Nelson Dilip Kumar has directed this film which has music by Anirudh.

In Tamil, “Jailer” has been declared a big hit and after a long time, the distributors in Tamil Nadu will see solid profits. As it is Independence Day week and there is a long holiday, ‘Jailer’ has huge chances to make it big at box-office. But, it is also important to see how it performs once the weekdays started.