Bhramastra: The sci-fi film with graphics & VFX visuals, watch video

One of the most anticipated films of 2022, Brahmastra is inspired by concepts and tales deeply rooted in Indian history. However, it is set in the modern world with an epic narrative of fantasy, adventure, good versus evil, love and hope, with state-of-the-art technology and visual spectacles never seen before. The movie trailer has finally dropped on YouTube, and we can't keep our cool. It is truly a visual treat for moviegoers, and we can't wait for the movie to be released now.

BRAHMASTRA TRAILER

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, Brahmastra will be released in theatres on September 9 in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It features a stellar cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The trailer for the film premiered on June 15. Sharing it, the creators wrote: "And here it is, the Trailer of Brahmastra. Get ready to enter a never seen before world of Ancient Indian Astras (sic)."

The film revolves around Shiva, a man with supernatural powers, and his wife Isha (Alia essay). Big B is seen rehearsing the role of Professor Arvind Chaturvedi while Nagarjuna plays an archaeologist. The trailer also features a voiceover from Amitabh Bachchan.

Director Ayan Mukerji said: "Marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, The Astraverse, I believe Brahmstra is the kind of film that the country would feel really proud of. It touches on our roots; celebrates our rich culture and it takes us forward with our technology. The film is proudly Indian and Imaginative and bringing together some of Pan-India's most renowned names was a dream come true!"