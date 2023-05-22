Bichagadu 2 Makes a Sensational Box Office in AP and TS

Live
The highly anticipated film "Bichagadu 2" starring Vijay Antony and Kavya Thapar has garnered positive reviews in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. Directed by Vijay Antony himself, the movie has witnessed exceptional success in the Telugu states, surpassing its performance in Tamil Nadu.
During its opening weekend, "Bichagadu 2" recorded an impressive gross collection of Rs. 9.5 crores in the Telugu states, showcasing its tremendous popularity. Trade analysts predict that the film will continue to thrive in the forthcoming weeks.
In addition to Vijay Antony and Kavya Thapar, the movie boasts a talented ensemble cast including Dev Gill, John Vijay, Yogi Babu, and others. Produced by Fatima Vijay Antony, the film features music composed by Vijay Antony himself. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the film's box office performance.