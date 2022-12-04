Big News: Power Star Pawan Kalyan Teams Up With Young Director Sujeeth…

Tollywood's ace actor Pawan Kalyan is all known for his amazing screen presence. He steals hearts with his awesome dialogue delivery and owns swag on the big screens. He is presently busy with Krish's Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The shooting is taking place at a brisk pace and the movie is all set to hit the big screens next summer.

Off late, making this Sunday turn into a big day for all his fans and netizens, the makers of his next announced big news and created noise on social media. Guess what… this ace actor is all set to team up with young filmmaker Sujeeth for his next. The makers also dropped the announcement poster and raised the expectations on the movie to a notch higher.



Along with sharing the announcement poster, they also wrote, "We are extremely elated to associate with @PawanKalyan Garu, for our next production. Directed by SujeethSign, DOP by @DOP007 #FirestormIsComing".

In the poster Pawan is seen from his back with a beautiful city backdrop! Even the tagline 'They Call Him OG' is also amazing!

So, Pawan Kalyan's 28th movie is being helmed by Krish and his next will be directed by Sujeeth of Prabhas's Saaho fame. Pawan also committed a movie with Harish Shankar which is titled 'Bhagavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh' which will be his 29th movie. Although there were speculations on Harish Shankar's movie, now all the roads are clear and as per sources, Pawan may take the movie on sets this month itself and plan to take part in Sujeeth's movie shooting simultaneously.

Well, speaking about the Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie, Krish picked a 17th century Mughals and Qutub Shahi backdrop story. Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of a mythological hero in this most-awaited movie. Even the caption of the movie, 'The Legendary Heroic Outlaw' is all raising expectations on this movie. This is bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. This movie is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada while MM Keeravani will handle the music department. Niddhi Agerwal is the lead actress of this movie and she is essaying the role of Panchami. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Adhitya Menon, Nargis Fakri, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Pujitha.