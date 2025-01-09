Bigg Boss 18 Voting Trends: Rajat Dalal Leads, Shrutika at Risk

The ongoing drama in Bigg Boss 18 has reached new heights as three contestants—Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, and Shrutika Arjun—found themselves at risk of eviction after being disqualified from a crucial task. Their disqualification led to their immediate nomination, intensifying the competition. As the house continues to buzz with tension, fans are eagerly awaiting the mid-week eviction and the weekend's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where the official eliminations will be announced.

According to the latest updates from the Bigg Boss Vote website, Rajat Dalal is currently leading the voting trends with a substantial 7,441 votes. Chahat Pandey follows with 3,249 votes, while Shrutika Arjun is at the bottom of the leaderboard with just 3,198 votes. As the elimination draws near, Shrutika Arjun appears to be the most likely contestant to face eviction this week, based on her current standing in the voting process.

In another twist, the Ticket to Finale task stirred up drama in the Bigg Boss 18 house. Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang were selected as the contenders for the coveted ticket, but the outcome was far from expected. Vivian Dsena emerged victorious in the task, but in a surprising turn of events, he chose to forgo the ticket to the finale, citing aggression as the reason behind his decision. This move left Bigg Boss furious, and the host called Vivian to the confession room to express his displeasure.

Not long after, Bigg Boss offered the ticket to Chum Darang, but she too declined the opportunity. In a bold statement, Bigg Boss declared that there would be no further Ticket to Finale tasks this season, leaving fans and contestants alike in shock. A fan page shared the details, stating, “After the TTF task, Bigg Boss reprimanded Vivian. BB called him to the confession room, where he turned down the Ticket to Finale. When Chum was asked to accept it, she also refused. This led to Bigg Boss canceling all future TTF tasks.”

The remaining contestants in the Bigg Boss 18 house include Karanveer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, and Shrutika Arjun.