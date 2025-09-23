Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik provokes Pranit More, pokes him in the chest in a fight

Mumbai: In an unexpected turn of events, a heated exchange between music composer Amaal Mallik and stand-up comedian Pranit More has grabbed attention, leaving fans shocked.

In a recent video shared by the host channel on their social media account, an ugly fight that almost turned into a physical brawl between Amaal Malik and Pranit More was showcased. What began as a casual argument quickly spiralled into a fiery confrontation followed by insults, jibes, and even physical provocation by Amaal.

In the video, Pranit was seen asking Amaal if he passed a derogatory comment on him. To this, Amaal, who was thriving in his own ego, backfired by calling Pranit a loser and also said that he was “done for life”. The remark immediately heightened, prompting Pranit to respond by saying, “You are so poisoned.

He also sarcastically said that Amaal should continue to backbite like he always does. Amaal, who was visibly agitated, poked Pranit in the chest multiple times to provoke him.

Pranit was seen telling Amaal to maintain a distance and not touch him or poke him in the chest, but Amaal, rather than understanding the situation, went on to provoke him more, followed by an evil laugh. In a previous task as well, Amaal was seen calling out Pranit More and Awez Darbar for not being active in the house and always being caught up in their slumber.

Amaal, while backbiting about Pranit More, was also heard calling him a “zebra” and passing a racist remark. There was an outrage amongst fans and audiences against Amaal for passing such derogatory and racist remarks against housemates.

This is not the first time Amaal has crossed the line. Earlier, he was seen career shaming, body shaming and colour shaming contestants in the BB 19 house.