Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Ravi Teja Fails To Tempt The Contestants With The Suitcase Offer But Keerthi Gets Eliminated

Let us start off with Adi Reddy's amazing stage show after he got eliminated. He received a warm welcome and then he spoke to Revanth, Keerthi and Srihan doling out their positives and negatives. He also danced with his wife Kavita and looked amazing.



Next, Nagarjuna assigns a task to Ravi Teja to enter the house with the suitcase offer. He looked amazing holding the suitcase and danced with the top three contestants in the house.

Then Ravi Teja starts his game and tries to tempt the contestants. But he fails to do it and even after Nagarjuna asks the contestants to pick it they sit calm and composed.

Ravi Teja also offers them 20% of the prize money but their decision stands 'No'. Revanth stands by his decision and says that being the winner makes him feel proud. Even Revanth's mother also advises him the same. When it comes to Keerthi, his friend advises her to take the suitcase but she denies it and says being a winner is her aim. Finally, Srihan says no and even his father also expresses the same.

Then host Nagarjuna increases the suitcase offer to 30% but everyone say 'No'. Then Ravi Teja hands over the red briefcase to Keerthi and announces that she is eliminated. Keerthi bids adieu to the house and hugs Revanth and Srihan. She walks away with Ravi Teja.

Keerthi gets a warm welcome while Ravi Teja exits the show with a winsome smile. When Nagarjuna asks Keerthi about her experience, she turns emotional and praises Bigg Boss and calls it as the best journey and experience of her life. Keerthi also sends her best wishes to Revanth and Srihan going back to her seat thanking all her fans!