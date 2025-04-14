Live
- Hyderabad Sees Silver Price Increase, Reflecting Global Trends
- K’taka: Second phase of Janakrosh Yatra to commence from Nippani
- Indian startup develops platform to help enterprises protect critical infra
- Dr Farooq Abdullah appeals to PM Modi to get private Hajj quota restored
- Uttarakhand CM honoured by Dr Ambedkar Mahamanch for implementing UCC
- Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was Honored by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Mahamanch for Implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand
- JMM’s 13th convention begins in Ranchi, Hemant Soren says party has reached every household
- Telangana Weather: Scattered Rain and Thunderstorms Expected This Week
- South Korea: Ex-President Yoon denies insurrection charges at first criminal trial
- I really doubt whether CM Siddaramaiah is serious about caste census report: Karnataka BJP chief
Bindu Madhavi joins the cast of ‘Dhandoraa;’ first look unveiled
Renowned production house Loukya Entertainments, helmed by Ravindra Banerjee Muppaneni, is set to make waves once again with its upcoming village drama Dhandoraa.
Renowned production house Loukya Entertainments, helmed by Ravindra Banerjee Muppaneni, is set to make waves once again with its upcoming village drama Dhandoraa. Known for critically acclaimed and successful films like Colour Photo and Bedurulanka 2012, the banner’s latest venture explores the gritty realities of rural Telangana, addressing deep-rooted societal issues.
Directed by Muralikanth, Dhandoraa boasts a powerful cast featuring Shivaji, Navdeep, Nandu, Ravi Krishna, ManikaChikkala, Mounica Reddy, Bindu Madhavi, and Raadhya. The second shooting schedule is currently underway in Dharipally village, Medak district, with actors Shivaji and Bindu Madhavi actively participating.
The makers recently unveiled the first look of Bindu Madhavi as "Sreelatha", a layered and emotional character—a prostitute and mother. Far from conventional portrayals, Sreelatha embodies emotional depth and philosophical insight without relying on clichéd tropes or intimate scenes. Her role is poised to be one of the most significant performances in Bindu Madhavi’s career.
The film’s teaser, titled First Beat, received an overwhelming response, heightening anticipation among audiences. Music is being composed by Mark K Robin, with Venkat R. Sakhamuri handling cinematography and SrujanaAdusumilli taking charge of editing. The film’s look and feel are further enriched by art director KranthiPriyam and costume designer Rekha Boggarrapu.
Produced under Loukya Entertainments with Edward Stevenson Pereji as executive producer and Aneesh Marisetty as co-producer, Dhandoraa is shaping up to be a hard-hitting narrative grounded in realism. Marketing is managed by Tickt Factory, while Beyond Media handles PR duties. More updates are expected soon.