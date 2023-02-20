Taraka Ratna's Wife Alekhya Reddy: Biography, Career, Marriage, Children, Taraka Ratna's Death.

Who is Alekhya Reddy and what is the story of Taraka Ratna and Alekhya Reddy's first meeting?

Alekhya Reddy, who worked as a film costume designer in the past, is related to the late politician Alimineti Madhava Reddy and the currently serving member of parliament V Vijayasai Reddy. She reportedly designed costumes for the 2012 Telugu-language action film 'Nandeeswarudu,' produced by Kota Gangadhar, which starred her husband, Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, whom she married in the same year.



According to Alekhya, she and Taraka Ratna first met in Hyderabad through a mutual friend. They were initially good friends, and he had proposed to her first. She suggested that they talk to their parents about it, but her parents didn't agree due to two reasons.





When did Alekhya Reddy and Nandamuri Taraka Ratna got Married?



Nandamuri Taraka Ratna and Alekhya Reddy got married on August 2, 2012, at Sanghi Temple, located near Hyderabad. However, their journey to the wedding altar wasn't smooth. Not only did Alekhya's parents disapprove of Taraka Ratna's career as an actor due to their negative perception of the film industry, but there were also issues from Taraka Ratna's parents' side.



Alekhya had previously been married, and she never thought she would marry again. However, her uncle, Vijayasai Reddy, supported their union. Alekhya is the younger sister of Vijayasai Reddy's wife. Only a few relatives attended their wedding, including Alekhya's sisters Neha and Shakti, as noted by the Chronicle. News 18 further adds that Taraka Ratna had no blessings from his parents for the marriage.









Do Alekhya Reddy and Nandamuri Taraka Ratna have any children?



Nandamuri Taraka Ratna and Alekhya Reddy have one child, a daughter named Nishka, born in 2013. According to the Deccan Chronicle, their relationship is often described as a "filmy drama" and a true love story. Despite facing challenges, their commitment, dedication, companionship, and endurance have led them to a happy marriage. Taraka has stated that marrying Alekhya was the best decision of his life and that his parents are aware of his happiness.









Tarak Ratna Health:



Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, a well-known Tollywood actor and TDP leader, suffered a heart attack while attending a Telugu Desam Party event on January 27, 2023. He was admitted to a hospital in Kuppam and later transferred to Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital in Bengaluru for advanced medical treatment. However, despite 23 days of treatment, he passed away on February 19, 2023. The film industry and his fans were left in shock by the news. Many celebrities and admirers have expressed their condolences to his family. Megastar Chiranjeevi extended his heartfelt sympathies to Tarakaratna's family. It is a tragic loss for the Tollywood industry.















