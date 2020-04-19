Bollywood Superstars Ignored Me: Who Is Vidya Balan Targeting?

Bollywood: There is no doubt that Vidya Balan is a powerhouse of talent. She is has worked in some powerful roles and thus she still is among the most sought actors in Bollywood. However, the actress does have a grouse!

Despite being in the industry for years, she has never got a chance to work with top actors in the industry. Vidya Balan has never been offered a role opposite the big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salmaan Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan or even Akshay Kumar. Even though she has worked in Salman and Akki movies, she never played leading lady to either of them.

What went wrong? Vidya is believed to have said in an interview that at one point she was being ignored by all the big stars and she lost out on a lot of opportunities. We wonder which actor is she referring to in that statement. However, Vidya is not the one to sit home cribbing. She says that actually worked in her favour as she got a chance to prove her mettle where the movie was focussed on her role. Remember Kahaani? Vidya says she got to choose content rich movies and also shine in them.

Vidya was also seen in Tuhmari Sulu where she plays an RJ. Soon, Vidya Balan will be seen playing India's human computer Shakunta Devi in the latter's biopic. And we have no doubts she will rock it! Here's wishing her the best.