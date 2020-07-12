18 Years Of Devdas: Madhuri Dixit Dedicates This Special Day To Her Dear Guru Saroj Khan

Devdas is one of the classic movies of Bollywood!!! This movie showcased the finest acting skills of Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan… Being a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, this movie has broken all the records and stood as one of the blockbusters in Indian Film Industry.

Devdas movie got released on 12th July, 2002 thus it clocks 18 years… Thus on this special occasion, Madhuri Dicit remembered this flick and dedicated the special day to her dear guru and Bollywood's ace choreographer late Saroj Khan. This ace dancer breathed her last on 3rd July, 2020 suffering with a massive heart attack.

Madhuri Dixit is the dear student of Saroj Khan… She worked with this ace choreographer in many movies and has also bagged the lucky chance to work with her in her last movie 'Kalank' for the song "Tabaah Ho Gaye..".

On this special day, Madhuri took to her Instagram and shared a clip from a dance reality show. Both Madhuri and Saroj along with the participant are seen dancing for "Maar Dala…" with much ease and heart-melting expressions.

Along with this short video, Madhuri also shared a long note and expressed her feelings jotting down a few words in Hindi…

"Today as we mark #18YearsOfDevdas I dedicate it to the force behind one of my finest dance performances in the film - Saroj ji."

सरोजजीकेसाथकिसीभीगानेकोशूटकरनाहमेशाकीतरहशानदारअनुभवहोताथा।देवदासबहुतहीस्पेशलफिल्मथी, क्योकिइसफिल्मकेसारेगानेबहुतहीग्रैंडथे।मैंनेकभीउनकेसाथइसतरहकागानानहींकियाथा।हमनेबहुतसारेइंडियनगानेकियेथे, लेकिनइसतरहकाक्लासिकलडांसनहींऔरसरोजजीसेमीक्लासिकलडांसरथी।वोकहतीथी," येजराकत्थकस्टाइलहै, संभाललेना "।आजवोहमारेसाथनहींहैं , परयेवोबातेंहैजोमुझेहमेशायादरहेंगी।

देवदासकेसारेगानोंपरहमनेबहुतमेहनतकिथी।हमसारीरातशूटकियाकरतेथे, शाम 7 बजेसेलेकरसुबहहोनेतक।जबभीमैंनेसरोजजीकेसाथकामकिया, हमनेकभीनहींसोचाकीस्टेप्सकितनेआसानहोसकतेहै, परहमेशाइसबातपरजोररहाकीहमइसेकितनाकठिनकरसकतेहै। "मारडाला" मेंभीऐसेकितनेक्षणहै, जोकाफीकठिनथेऐसाहीएकस्टेपथाजहाँमुझेअपनेघुटनेपरघूमनाथाऔरनीचेझुककर 'मारडाला' स्टेपकरनाथा।परजबभीमैंअपनेघुटनेपरघूमतीथी, मैंफिसलजातीथी,परहमबहुतहीनिश्चितथेकिहमऐसेहीइसमूवमेंटकोकरनाचाहतेहैं।इसगानेकोलेकरहमकाफीउत्साहितथे

जिसतरहसरोजजीने 'मारडाला' कोचित्रितकिया, बहुतहीसुन्दरहै।इसगानेमेंऐसेकाफीसारेमूवमेंट्सहैंजोकाफीकठिनहैं, एकशॉटऐसाहैजहाँ 'मारडाला' चारपांचतरीकोसेकहाजाताहै| सरोजजीनेआईडियानिकालाकिइसेमूवमेंट्समेंकरनेकेजगहक्योंनहमचेहरेसेअभिव्यक्तकरें? एक 'मारडाला' जैसेआश्चर्य, एकजैसेउदास 'मारडाला', फिरएकवैसाजैसेमुझेपताहैकितुममुझसेप्यारनहींकरतेपरमैंकरतीहूँइसतरहसेइसगानेमेंहमनेंकाफीबार 'मारडाला' कीअलगअलगअभिव्यक्तिदिखाई।इसगानेमेंसुंदरताहै, पीड़ाहै, खुशीहै, इसमेंवोसारेभावहैंजोचंद्रमुखीनेमहसूसकियेहैं, औरसरोजजीनेवोसारेभावबहुतहीसुंदरतासेचित्रितकिये

मुझेआजभीयादहैजबशूटपैकउपहुआ, सरोजजीकेचेहरेपरएकअलगहीमुस्कानथी, वोकाफीखुशथीमेरीपरफॉरमेंससे|

Devdas is a classic movie and bagged many awards to its kitty. This flick has created a benchmark in acting and made us fall for the ultimate tragic love story.