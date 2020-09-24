21 Years Of Dil Kya Kare: Kajol Celebrates This Special Moment Dropping A Beautiful Still From The Movie

Bollywood classic movie 'Dil Kya Kare' clocks 21 years today and on this special occasion Kajol dropped a beautiful still from the movie on her Twitter page…

The first and only time I ever went to Kashmir. What a beautiful beautiful place. Perfect for a love story don't you think ?#21YearsOfDilKyaKare pic.twitter.com/STnaPWpaFz — Kajol (@itsKajolD) September 24, 2020



Surprisingly Kajol revealed that, it was her first and last visit to Kashmir.

Dil Kya Kare movie is directed by Prakash Jha and is bankrolled by Veeru Devgn and Veena Devgn. This movie had Ajay Devgn, Mahima Chaudhry and Kajol in the lead roles. Being a tragic love story, Ajay and Mahima essayed the roles of husband-wife. As Mahima faces a miscarriage, they adopt a girl child Neha and live happily. But all of a sudden Kajol enters their life after knowing that Neha is her daughter, she tries to be close to the family. Then the story takes a twist showing off Kajol and Ajay having a tragic past and Ajay is revealed as the biological father of Neha. After Mahima knows all about the past, Kajol moves out of the house leaving her child. Finally, she kills herself passing through a moving train.

