A True Short Story: Anupam Kher Shared A Throwback Pic From A Gathering And Related It To ‘Before Lockdown’ Situation

Bollywood's versatile actor Anupam Kher always stays active on social media. He keeps on sharing his Shayari's, thoughts and updates with his fans. In this lockdown period too, he is staying close to his fans through his posts. Off late, he dropped a throwback pic and related it to the present Covid-19 lockdown situation.

In this post, Anupam Kher is seen giving a speech to a large group of people who are gathered for a meeting. But now due to Covid-19 contagious symptoms, we all need to maintain social distance and sit far away from each other. So, Anupam Ji related it to present lockdown mode and added his funny comment to the post. He wrote, "A true short story!!!!

Once upon a time..... People used to sit together... :) #BeforeLockdown".

Well, a few hours back Anupam shared the magazine cover page of Forbes India which showcased Rhea Kapoor's great achievement.

Rhea Kapoor who is a successful Film Producer and Fashion Stylist made it to the 'Ultimate 120' list of Forbes and made all of us go proud!!! Even Anupam Kher complimented this young achiever and wrote, "Dearest @rheakapoor !! So so proud of you for all your achievements. Especially the @forbesindia type. It is a great feeling to know somebody from her childhood and then for her to reach this level. Keep the #FridayDinner coming. 😂🤓 Love and blessings!!!"

Rhea Kapoor is seen sporting in a black suit with her flowy tresses and cosy look. The magazine is titled as 'Star Power In A Pandemic'.

Even Rhea Kapoor shared the same cover page of Forbes India magazine and expressed her happiness for making it to 'Ultimate 120' list. She wrote, "I am honoured to cover the @forbesindia #powerofchange issue for the month of August. Thank you so much to the team at @forbesindia @naandika_ We have been talking a lot about privilege and responsibility lately, in whatever way I can I want to use my platform as a producer, stylist, personality to empower as many women as I can to speak their truth and loudly wish their dreams into existence. I really do believe I wasn't put in this home, city or country just to do things the way they have always been done. I want to try to push myself and people around me to look at ourselves, and our world, differently. That has always been my endeavour, subconsciously at first, until I realised it was my purpose. Then we had the largest opening for a female-led film in HISTORY for Hindi films. Now it is my mission. I will try to do it to the best of my ability and try and delight and entertain people along the way for as long you all tolerate this less-famous sometimes awkward middle-child. 🤍".

This post has garnered millions of views and is liked & commented by Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta and Amruta Arora...