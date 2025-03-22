Aamir Khan admits to a ‘Dangal’ flaw pointed out by Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday, has revealed a notable flaw in his performance in the sports biopic ‘Dangal’. Interestingly, this mistake was pointed out by none other than veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

At a special screening of his debut film ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ during the Red Lorry Film Festival in Mumbai, Aamir reflected on ‘Dangal’, his highest-grossing film. While he considers it one of his best works, he acknowledged a small but significant error in his performance.

The actor recalled a scene where his character, Mahavir Singh Phogat, reacts to a wrestling win by saying “Yes”—a gesture that, according to Big B, felt out of character for a rural Haryanvi man. Aamir admitted that he regrets the slip but couldn’t remove it in the final edit without disrupting the film’s flow. He emphasized that no performance is perfect, as minor mistakes are inevitable.

Meanwhile, Aamir made headlines for a personal revelation ahead of his birthday. At a five-star property in Bandra, Mumbai, he introduced his lady love, Gauri, leaving the media stunned. This comes years after his divorce from Kiran Rao in 2021. Interestingly, Aamir met Kiran on the sets of ‘Lagaan’, which he produced, while his first wife, Reena Dutta, served as the executive producer.