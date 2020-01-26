Aditya Roy and Disha Patani sizzling chemistry rules the Internet

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani have been the town's talk since their upcoming movie Malang's trailer was out. In the trailer, fans go gaga over the sizzling chemistry of Adi and Disha. The audience loves and appreciates everything from the trailer to the songs and is eagerly waiting for the film to arrive. Talking about the poster in which Aditya is kissing Disha and carrying her on his shoulders, the actor said to Asian Age that it wasn't awkward for him to do that scene at all. He further complimented his co-star Disha for being fit as a fiddle.

Aditya said Disha wasn't really heavy so he could bear her on the back. He further said he thought Disha was intimidating as she had to lean over. Talking about working again after Aashiqui 2 with director Mohit Suri, Aditya said, "Mohit has been a very special person in my life. The glare at me is very different from the way I look at myself. When we were talking about Malang, he said we cannot do a simple love story again. As our earlier love story had resonated so well with the audience, we had to give them something different this time."

"I'm much more invested in this film because I'm associated with it right from its writing process," the Kalank actor further stated. When I was a teenager I used to travel to Goa often. Recalling that different Goa setting, so fascinating and yet not shown on the celluloid, Mohit and I decided to explore this in this film. Aseem (Arora), our writer, and our entire team traveled to different places in Goa. He then developed it into a script which is very alluring."

Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen unveiling the beast mode for the Mohit Suri directorial. Apart from Disha and Aditya, Malang will also star Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the lead. Interestingly, Anil will be playing the role of the lead antagonist in the movie. Malang is slated to release on February 7, 2020.