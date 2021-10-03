After 'The White Tiger,' scripts now come in search of me, says Adarsh Gourav

Actor Adarsh Gourav, who gained global spotlight with his performance in 'The White Tiger', which also earned him a BAFTA nomination, says earlier he used to look for scripts but post the film's splash, scripts are now coming in search of him.

He says: "Earlier I used to look for scripts but post 'The White Tiger' splash the scripts are now coming in search of me. I am so humble and at the same time excited that some great work has come to me across the globe.

"The characters that are being offered to me I am able to relate myself and with utmost honesty I am looking forward to giving my best to each of the projects and characters."

The film is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name. It tells the story of Balram, who comes from a poor Indian village and uses his wit and cunning to escape poverty.

'The White Tiger' also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao. Adarsh will be seen working with actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a unique take on the lives of three friends in Mumbai who are lost in the digital world. It will be released in 2023.