Ajay Devgn And Tabu's 'Bholaa' Movie Gets A Release Date

Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn announced his next project and at the same time unveiled the release date of the movie. This time, he is teaming up with another ace actress Tabu and the movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Kaithi. It is titled as 'Bholaa' and is all set to release next year…

Ajay Devgn and Tabu shared the announcement poster of the movie on their Instagram pages treating all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Proudly announcing my next venture Bholaa, releasing on March 30th, 2023. @adffilms @tseriesfilms @reliance.entertainment @dreamwarriorpictures @dharmendraedt @tabutiful".

Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news and wrote, "AJAY DEVGN - TABU: 'KAITHI' REMAKE GETS A RELEASE DATE... The #Hindi remake of #Tamil film #Kaithi - titled #Bholaa - to release on 30 March 2023... Stars #AjayDevgn and #Tabu... Directed by #DharmendraSharma... #Bholaa is produced by #AjayDevgnFfilms, #BhushanKumar [#TSeries], #RelianceEntertainment and #DreamWarriorPictures."

Bholaa movie will be directed by Ajay Devgn's cousin Dharmendra Sharma and it is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ajay Devgn under the ADF Films, T-Series and Relaince Entertainments banners.

Speaking about the other movies of Ajay Devgn, he will be next seen in Runway 34, Maidaan, Cirkus, Thank God and Drishyam 2 movies. Speaking about Runway 34, Ajay Devgn is not only the lead actor of this movie he is also donning the director hat as he is helming the project. This movie is bankrolled by him under his home banner Ajay Devgn FFilms. It also has an ensemble cast of Angira Dhar, Boman Irani, Ajey Nagar, Aakanksha Singh.

Being a thriller, the plot deals with a true incident that took place back in 2015 when a flight from a Middle-Eastern country has been diverted to Thiruvananthapuram. Well, Ajay Devgn will be seen as Siddharth Awasthi, Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Kabir Bhanushali and Rakul Preet Singh is seen Pilot Aishwarya Singh. On the other hand, Angira Dhar as Lawyer, Boman Irani as Airline owner Rahul Sharma, Ajey Nagar as himself, Aakanksha Singh as Anita Awasthi, Siddharth Awasthi's wife, Flora Jacob as Indira Gandhi and Naresh Narayan as Noob Hackers will play prominent characters! Runway 34 movie will be released on 29th April, 2022 in the theatres!