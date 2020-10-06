Ajay Devgn Shares The Sad News Of His Brother Anil Devgn’s Sudden Demise

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's cousin Anil Devgn breathed his last on Monday night at the age of 51. Ajay Devgn shared this sad news through social media and mentioned that there will no prayer meet due to Covid-19 pandemic.

I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet🙏 pic.twitter.com/9tti0GX25S — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 6, 2020



In this tweet, Ajay Devgn mentioned that his brother Anil Devgn died last night and this news has left them heartbroken. He also dropped the image of his brother. "I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet,"

Anil Devgn has directed the movies like Raju Chacha and Blackmail. This 51-year-old-actor is survived by his wife and son. He was a filmmaker and directed 4 movies in Bollywood.