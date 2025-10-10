Live
Ajay Devgn wishes "De De Pyaar De" co-star Rakul Preet Singh on her birthday
Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn recently took to his social media account to wish his "De De Pyaar De" co-star Rakul Preet Singh a happy birthday.
The actor shared a warm picture of the two where they are seen smiling at each other with an endearing chemistry. Ajay, dressed in a white shirt, and Rakul, in a white outfit, look radiant as they pose together under glowing lights.
Sharing the picture on his social media story, Ajay wrote, “Happy birthday! Wishing you 2x Pyaar for you this year!” tagging Rakul Preet Singh. For the uninitiated, Ajay and Rakul shared screen praise in the 2019 romantic comedy "De De Pyaar De". While Ajay played Ashish, a middle-aged man who falls in love with a younger woman, Rakul acted as Aisha, a spirited and independent woman.
The unconventional love story formed the heart of the film, with Tabu playing Ajay's ex-wife who later complicates matters. The movie was both a commercial success and a fan favourite for its mix of humour, romance and emotions. The duo is all set to reunite in the upcoming sequel of the movie, “De De Pyaar De 2”, which has already generated immense buzz among audiences.
On account of Rakul's birthday, her husband, actor-producer Jackie Bhagnani, also shared a touching birthday post. He put together a beautiful video montage featuring unseen moments with Rakul, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that reflected his love for her. He wrote, "My Love, My Universe'" My love, happy birthday — this day means more than words can say. for on this very day, God chose to send you my way. A blessing wrapped in grace and light, You make every wrong feel right. The best at heart, in all you do — The world’s a kinder place with you. Best wife, best daughter, daughter-in-law too, Best sister — there’s nothing you can’t do. My best friend, my calm, my guide, my therapist, my life — my pride. So today, I pray and truly mean, May all your dreams paint life serene. You deserve the brightest, the grandest part — For you are the queen of every heart. I love you past the moon’s embrace, beyond each planet’s endless space — to Jupiter, stars, and back to start… Happy birthday, keeper of my heart. (sic)”
For the uninitiated, "De De Pyaar De 2" is slated to hit the theatres on 14th November 2025 as of now.
Rakul is also busy as a bee with her upcoming projects, "Pati Patni Aur Woh 2", opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, and Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus "Ramayana", alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.