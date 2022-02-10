Akshay Kumar Locks This Date For His Upcoming Movie Prithviraj

Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain his fans this time with a historical and periodic story. He is stepping into the shoes of great king Prithviraj Chauhan and is all set to showcase a few important glimpses of his life story. Former Miss World Manushii will be seen as his wife Sanyogita. The movie was scheduled to release in January itself but due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, the movie was postponed. Now, the makers locked a new release date and announced this good news through social media…

Akshay Kumar also shared the release date poster on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Akshay Kumar also shared the first look posters of the main characters of this movie and unveiled the release date… Akshay looked terrific as Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. He also wrote, "महान सम्राट की पुण्य स्मृति, रुपहले पर्दे पर 10 जून से!

The grand Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan's historic journey is coming to the big screen on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Here is the motion poster of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan… He looked amazing in the warrior attire and is seen holding the sword in the battle field. He also wrote, "पराक्रम में अर्जुन, प्रतिज्ञा में भीष्म, ऐसे महान सम्राट पृथ्वीराज चौहान की भूमिका करने का सौभाग्य जीवन मे कभी कभी मिलता हैI

A role of a lifetime. Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan arriving in cinemas on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

This is the motion poster of Princess Sanyogita… Along with the melodious background score, she looked amazing wearing a royal red saree. He also wrote, "प्रण में अड़िग, प्रेम में पावन ऐसी राजकुमारी संयोगिता, भारत का गौरव है!

Princess Sanyogita weaved a tale of true love & compassion. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Here comes the trusted saamant Sanjay Dutt aka Kaka Kanha… He looked amazing in warrior attire and is seen holding the flag! Akshay introduced him as, "वीरता में भीम, रणभूमि में नरसिंह ऐसे सम्राट पृथ्वीराज के काका और सामंत, काका कन्ह की विजय होI Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan's trusted saamant - Kaka Kanha."

Sonu Sood is introduced as Chand Vardai… "बुद्धि में बुध, नीति में बृहस्पति, काव्य में कालिदास ऐसे महाकवि चंद वरदाई को प्रणाम!

Daring, perceptive and wise, he was Chand Vardai. Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan arriving in cinemas on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." He looked amazing as a scholar in this poster!

Speaking about Prithviraj movie, Akshay Kumar will essay the titular role and Manushi Chillar will be seen as his wife Sanyogita. This movie is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. This movie has an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari.

Speaking about Akshay Kumar's work front, he will be next seen in Bachchan Pandey… This movie has Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Along with this movie, he is also part of OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Mission Cinderella, Ram Setu and Raksha Bhandan movies. Prithviraj movie will be released in the theatres on 10th June, 2022!