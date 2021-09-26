Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha And Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer Ram Setu Will Be Out For Next Diwali

We are all set to witness Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar in a powerful cop role in his upcoming movie Sooryavanshi. This movie will be out for this Diwali and the announcement was made after Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav ji made the announcement of re-opening of the theatres in the state. Off late, the makers of various Bollywood movies like Tadap, 83, May Day, Bhool Bhuliayaa 2, Jersey and Bachchan Pandey have made locked their release dates. Now, Akshay Kumar also joined the bandwagon and announced the release date of his next movie Ram Setu.



Bollywood's ace trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter and shared this good news with all his fans… Take a look!

Ram Setu movie will hit the theatres next Diwali…

On the occasion of Diwali last year, Akshay made a special announcement regarding his upcoming movie 'Ram Setu'. This flick will be directed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra and Akshay Kumar under Cape Of Good Films and Abundant Media banners. Following the Covid-19 precautions, the shooting is going following all the safety precautions. Well, the shooting was also kick-started on Diwali festival and the movie will hit the big screens on the same festival day!

It is all known that Lord Rama's Vanar Sena built Ram Setu to cross the sea to reach Lanka. Now, Akshay Kumar is all set once again to make us know the truth behind the bridge with this movie. It has Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha as the lead actresses.

Earlier the producer of the movie spoke to the media about the 'Muhurat Shot' and doled out about the movie… "What better way to embark upon the journey of 'Ram Setu' than to kick-off at the very birth place of Lord Ram. Having visited Ayodhya several times myself, I suggested to Akshay and the team that we should launch the production schedule with blessings from the holy temple of Lord Ram. We are scheduled to hold our mahurat shot in Ayodhya and commence our filming on an auspicious note".