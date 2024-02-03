Akshay Kumar transforms into a devotee for ‘Shambhu’ music video

Akshay Kumar unveiled the motion poster for a soul-stirring music video titled 'Shambhu,' a devotional ode to Lord Shiva, sung by the actor himself. The motion poster reveals Akshay's transformative portrayal as a dedicated Shiv Bhakt, adorned in traditional attire, featuring sacred symbols like Tripundra tilak, Rudraksha beads, and a Trishul.

In this unseen avatar, Akshay radiates deep devotion, capturing the divine aura with symbolic accessories and a distinctive appearance. The motion poster hints at a mesmerizing journey into spirituality through the upcoming music video.

Sharing the motion poster on social media, Akshay captioned it with "Jai Mahakal… ‘Shambhu’ song video releasing on 5th February, 2024." The music video, titled 'Shambhu,' is set to offer a melodious and spiritually uplifting experience, showcasing Akshay Kumar's dedication to Lord Shiva. The song is sung by Akshay Kumar, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, and Vikram Montrose, with lyrics by Abhinav Shekhar and music composed by Vikram Montrose.

Previously, Akshay Kumar has showcased his vocal talents in songs like ‘Bachchan Pandey Ka Tashan’ from 'Tashan' and ‘Mujh Mein Tu Hi Basa’ (Film Version) from 'Special 26.' The music video 'Shambhu' is scheduled to release on the Times Music YouTube Channel on February 5.