Live
- Fake certificates used in CAPF recruitment: CBI raids 8 places in Bengal
- Excise policy case: ED moves Delhi court against Kejriwal for not complying with summons
- Key US Senator clears decks for MQ-9B drones for India
- PM Modi to meet Assam BJP core committee; likely to launch several projects
- Kohli-Anushka are expecting their second child, AB de Villiers reveals triggering social media speculation
- Delhi court orders inclusion of Kuldeep Bishnoi as defendant in property lease dispute case
- Worried about 'physical safety', GM Kannappan approaches Amazon after delivery faux pas
- Vision Pro by Apple Falls Short on Location Tracking
- Solar lights for Chamunda trail in HP; solar fencing for farmers to bar strays
- Himachal got Rs 1,782cr aid during calamity: Nadda
Just In
Akshay Kumar transforms into a devotee for ‘Shambhu’ music video
Akshay Kumar unveiled the motion poster for a soul-stirring music video titled 'Shambhu,' a devotional ode to Lord Shiva, sung by the actor himself.
Akshay Kumar unveiled the motion poster for a soul-stirring music video titled 'Shambhu,' a devotional ode to Lord Shiva, sung by the actor himself. The motion poster reveals Akshay's transformative portrayal as a dedicated Shiv Bhakt, adorned in traditional attire, featuring sacred symbols like Tripundra tilak, Rudraksha beads, and a Trishul.
In this unseen avatar, Akshay radiates deep devotion, capturing the divine aura with symbolic accessories and a distinctive appearance. The motion poster hints at a mesmerizing journey into spirituality through the upcoming music video.
Sharing the motion poster on social media, Akshay captioned it with "Jai Mahakal… ‘Shambhu’ song video releasing on 5th February, 2024." The music video, titled 'Shambhu,' is set to offer a melodious and spiritually uplifting experience, showcasing Akshay Kumar's dedication to Lord Shiva. The song is sung by Akshay Kumar, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, and Vikram Montrose, with lyrics by Abhinav Shekhar and music composed by Vikram Montrose.
Previously, Akshay Kumar has showcased his vocal talents in songs like ‘Bachchan Pandey Ka Tashan’ from 'Tashan' and ‘Mujh Mein Tu Hi Basa’ (Film Version) from 'Special 26.' The music video 'Shambhu' is scheduled to release on the Times Music YouTube Channel on February 5.