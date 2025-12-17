Ai+ Nova 5G Review: A Budget 5G Smartphone Built for Everyday Indian Users

After using Ai+ Nova 5G for four weeks, I can surely say that in a market flooded with mid-range smartphones, Ai+ has carved a niche by delivering feature-packed devices at competitive prices, and the Ai+ Nova 5G, launched at Rs 8,999, is no exception. This smartphone blends practicality with modern features, making it an appealing choice for budget-conscious users. Let's dive deeper into what the Ai+ Nova 5G offers and where it stands in the competitive landscape.

The budget smartphone category continues to get more competitive, and the newly launched Ai+ Nova 5G, available exclusively on Flipkart, enters the race with a surprisingly balanced mix of performance, design, and smart software. It aims to deliver 5G connectivity to the masses without compromising on core essentials. After spending time with the device, here’s my detailed review of what it gets right — and where it could do better.

What’s in the Box

The Ai+ Nova 5G retail box includes the smartphone handset, a USB Type-C charging cable, a wall charger, a SIM ejector tool, a transparent protective case, and a user manual.

Display

The Ai+ Nova 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and this is easily one of its headline strengths. Scrolling feels fluid, animations look smoother, and everyday interactions are noticeably snappier compared to traditional 60Hz panels.

Front View of Ai+ Nova 5G

With its HD+ screen feature, the colour reproduction remains decent, and the brightness levels are adequate for indoor and semi-outdoor usage. The large screen enhances video viewing, casual gaming, and reading, making it suitable for students and first-time smartphone users who prefer a big display at a pocket-friendly price.

Design

Ai+ has opted for a sleek 8.2 mm design, and the phone feels surprisingly light at around 196 grams despite packing a large battery. The rectangular camera island and punch-hole display give it a modern appeal, while the subtle matte finish on the back makes it fingerprint- and smudge-resistant.

The ergonomics work well — the side-mounted fingerprint scanner is easy to reach, the build feels sturdy, and the curved edges ensure comfortable one-handed use. With IP54 dust and splash resistance, the Nova 5G can handle everyday mishaps like light rain or accidental splashes.

Back Panel and Side View of Ai+ Nova 5G

Unique Features

The Ai+ Nova 5G stands out with the inclusion of:

NxtQuantum OS, a privacy-focused and AI-optimised skin over Android 15

3.5 mm headphone jack — rare in many new smartphones

FM radio for users who still enjoy on-air entertainment

Expandable storage up to 1 TB, great for media-heavy users

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor for fast unlocking

The OS is where Ai+ is clearly positioning itself differently. NxtQuantum brings lightweight animations, fewer pre-installed apps, and a focus on AI-driven optimisation to keep the device running smoothly over time.

Camera

The phone sports a 50 MP primary rear camera with an ƒ/1.8 aperture and ultra-wide capabilities. In daylight, the camera performs quite well, producing sharp images with good contrast. Colours remain natural, and the AI processing steps in without making images look artificial.

The secondary sensor supports depth and helps with portrait shots, delivering clean edge separation. Low-light shots are decent for the price category, though some grain does appear when the lighting dips significantly.

"Ai+ Nova 5G Camera 1" "Ai+ Nova 5G Camera" "Ai+ Nova 5G Camera 2"

Images clicked with the Ai+ Nova 5G Smartphone

On the front, the 5 MP selfie shooter is simple but functional. The punch-hole design keeps the look modern, and the screen flash helps in dim environments. It's ideal for video calls, online classes, and basic social media uploads.

Battery Life

The 5000 mAh battery paired with the efficient Unisoc chipset delivers solid endurance. The phone comfortably lasts a full day on moderate to heavy usage — browsing, streaming, gaming, and social media.

The inclusion of 18W fast charging is helpful, and although not class-leading, it tops up the device at a reasonable pace. USB Type-C support ensures compatibility with modern chargers and accessories.

Software Features

Running Android 15 with the custom NxtQuantum OS, the Ai+ Nova 5G delivers a clean, privacy-centric interface. It offers:

Enhanced app-level permission controls

AI-driven performance optimisation

Smart battery management

A refreshed notification panel and quick toggles

Minimal bloatware

The UI feels snappy, transitions are smooth, and the overall experience is cleaner than many budget phones, which are cluttered with unwanted apps.

Price & Availability

The Ai+ Nova 5G is available exclusively on Flipkart, offered in two variants:

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage

The phone also supports microSD expansion up to 1 TB, making it ideal for users who prefer storing content offline.

Ai+ has positioned the pricing aggressively to make 5G accessible to a broader audience.

Verdict

The Ai+ Nova 5G does precisely what it sets out to do — offer a reliable 5G smartphone experience to everyday Indian consumers without raising prices. The 120Hz display, long battery life, clean software, and capable camera setup make it a solid all-rounder for students, budget buyers, and anyone switching from an older 4G phone.

If you're looking for a budget 5G smartphone that doesn’t compromise on essentials, the Ai+ Nova 5G earns a confident recommendation.