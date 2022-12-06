Akshay Kumar’s First Look Poster As Shivaji Maharaj From Marathi Movie ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat’ Is Out

Akshay Kumar is one of the most-busiest actors in Bollywood… This year he delivered 5 movies on the big screens and proved his mettle once again. Off late, he announced his new movie 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat' and being a Marathi movie, he is making his debut too. Off late, the makers dropped the first look motion poster and showcased Akshay as Shivaji Maharaj.



Akshay Kumar also shared the first look poster from the 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat' movie and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the motion poster, he also wrote, "जय भवानी, जय शिवाजी". He looked amazing in the attire of king Shivaji Maharaj.

A few hours ago, he also posted the pic of Shivaji Maharaj and wrote, "आज मराठी फ़िल्म 'वेडात मराठे वीर दौड़ले सात' की शूटिंग शुरू कर रहा हूँ जिसमें छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज जी की भूमिका कर पाना मेरे लिये सौभाग्य है।मैं उनके जीवन से प्रेरणा लेकर और माँ जिजाऊ के आशीर्वाद से मेरा पूरा प्रयास करुंगा! आशीर्वाद बनाए रखियेगा!" (today I begin the shoot of Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Sat in which I am blessed to be able to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji. I will try to take inspiration from his life as well as the blessings of Mother Jijau for it! Send us your blessings).

Even Ajay Devgn shared the first look poster of Akshay Kumar on his Twitter page and wished the movie to witness on the big screen soon!





His tweet reads, "Dear @akshaykumar, looking forward to seeing you essay the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi film - ????? ????? ??? ?????? ???. He is my favourite Maratha hero and I?m happy yet another film is being made saluting this great warrior."



Well, the movie also has an ensemble cast of ay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan, and Praveen Tarde. It is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and is produced by Vaseem Qureshi and will release in theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Akshay Kumar is also part of OMG 2 – Oh My God 2, Soorarai Potru remake, Capsule Gill and Selfiee movies.