Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force Posts Rs 3.82 Crore in Day 1 Advance Sales

Akshay Kumar’s latest film Sky Force, co-starring Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan, opened at the box office as his first release of the year. Despite a lukewarm response during its initial promotional phase, the film experienced a remarkable surge in ticket sales over the last two days, securing the fourth-highest opening day advance booking figures for the actor in the post-pandemic period.

The action drama, set against a backdrop of aerial combat, initially struggled to generate significant pre-release interest. However, the momentum shifted sharply in the final 48 hours before release, with advance booking numbers climbing steadily. According to box office estimates, Sky Force achieved a gross advance booking figure of Rs 3.82 crore on its opening day. This includes the sale of over 1.61 lakh tickets nationwide, excluding blocked seats.

The film’s release coincides with Republic Day, a historically favorable period for Bollywood films at the box office. Industry analysts are optimistic about the potential boost in footfall due to the national holiday. Akshay Kumar, who has faced several underperforming releases in recent years, is expected to leverage the patriotic theme and action-packed narrative of Sky Force to reverse his fortunes.

Sky Force has also been released in IMAX format, with over 3,650 tickets sold in this premium category alone. The film has secured an extensive show count of more than 12,100 screenings across India. This wide availability, combined with decent occupancy rates, could ensure a promising start for the film.

Comparing Kumar’s recent releases, Sky Force outperformed the advance booking figures of Bachchhan Paandey (Rs 3.19 crore), Raksha Bandhan (Rs 1.93 crore), and Mission Raniganj (Rs 0.80 crore). However, it trails behind the pre-sales of his blockbuster Sooryavanshi, which grossed Rs 5.35 crore on day one, marking a 28.59 per cent gap.

Akshay Kumar’s Post-Pandemic Day 1 Advance Booking Rankings:

1. Sooryavanshi: Rs 5.35 crore

2. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Rs 4.85 crore

3. Samrat Prithviraj: Rs 4.68 crore

4. Sky Force: Rs 3.82 crore

5. OMG 2: Rs 3.50 crore