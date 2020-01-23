Akshay Remuneration More Than Dhanush For Sara Ali Khan Movie?

That Akshay Kumar is the highest paid Bollywood actors as per Forbes List, 2019 is well known. But wait till you hear this. If you are one of those wonders how Akki manages to earn so much in just a few movies a year and brand endorsement deals, we have some news for you.

As per a latest buzz doing the rounds on social media, the Bollywood Khiladi is charging a small fortune for his role in the Anand L Rai movie which will also star Kollywood actor Dhanush and young actress Sara Ali Khan.

If a recent report doing the rounds is any indication, then Akshay has demanded a whopping Rs 100 crore to play part in the movie.

If you thought that was a little over the top, here's what we heard. The Akki team knows Brand Akshay value and wants to cash in on that. Makers often want to sign him up not only because he is a bankable star but also because his name can get a lot of sponsors and other commercial deals knowing his muscle and the goodwill the actor has earned in the industry. If Akki has indeed paid Rs 100 crore then it could be higher than Dhanush K Raja's remuneration! Does it mean Brand Akki is bigger than Dhanush? Both are the biggest superstars in their respective industries.

It is also being learnt that Akshay has been flooded with offers from several OTT platforms and satellite channels for movies.

Meanwhile, the actor's latest release with Kareena Kapoor Khan Good Newz which hit theatres around Christmas has collected a whopping Rs 200 crore at the box office. Now you know why Akki is the most bankable star in B town? 100 crore is worth every penny and Akki will ensure the maker gets back his money's worth.