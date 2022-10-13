Akshaye Khanna’s First Look Poster From Drishyam 2 Is Out

Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu are all set to entertain their fans and movie buffs with an intense thriller Drishyam 2 movie. As the first part turned into a blockbuster, there are many expectations on the sequel too. Already the sequel is released in Telugu, Tamil and other south languages and now it's ready to make the audience sit at the edge of their seats in Bollywood too. As the release date is nearing, the makers are unveiling the first look posters of the prominent characters and are creating a buzz on social media.



Yesterday, they unveiled Tabu's first look poster and today, they shared Akshaye Khanna's first look poster on social media… Director Abhishek Pathakk shared the poster on his Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Dushman ko haraane ka mauka aksar dushman aapko khud deta hai #Drishyam2 Case Reopens on 18th November, 2022. @ajaydevgn #AkshayeKhanna @tabutiful @shriya_saran1109 #RajatKapoor @ishidutta #MrunalJadhav #BhushanKumar @kumarmangatpathak #KrishanKumar @ajit_andhare @thisisdsp @sanju_r_joshi #AdityaChowksey @shivchanana @panorama_studios @viacom18studios @tseriesfilms #Drishyam2 #VijaySalgoankar".

Akshaye looked in an intense appeal and he is seen playing chess and sported in a suit avatar.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it showcased all the important elements of the prequel movie how Shriya and her daughter kill Sam who captured the nude video. Then Vijay aka Ajay Devgn hides the body and also tries to erase the clues like dumping the car in a river and throwing off the mobile in an unknown vehicle. But in the end, he accepts his crime and the teaser ends on a suspense note.

Drishyam movie was helmed by Nishikant Kamat… He passed away in 2020 and now the sequel is being directed by Abhishek Pathakk. This movie is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, Shiv Chanana and Krishnan Kumar under the Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Viacom 18 banners. This movie also has Tabu and Ishita Dutta in other prominent roles.

Drishyam 2 movie is ready to hit the theatres on 18th November, 2022!