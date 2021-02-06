Alia Bhatt Enjoys Her Maldives Vacation With Her Besties Akansha And Anushka

2021 is going to be a busy year for our dear Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt… She is having a couple of prestigious projects like Gangubai Kathawadi and RRR in her hand. Thus, she took a small break from her busy schedule and flew to nature's paradise Maldives to have fun with her besties Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan.

Anushka and Akansha have dropped the beautiful pics from their vacay on their Instagram Stories and showed off their happy times…

















In this pic, Alia is seen kissing her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

















In this pic, all three besties Alia, Akansha and Anushka are seen clicking a sun-kissed selfie and that too in a pool enjoying the cool breeze and picturesque blue waters.

















In this pic, Alia and Anushka are having fun near the pool and sported in the beach wear. It's all the massage time for these best friends.

Speaking about Alia Bhatt's work front, Alia Bhatt is going to portray the role of Gagubai who was a mafia queen and matriarch in the late 1960s. She was pushed into prostitution at a very young age by her boyfriend and then gradually she turned out into powerful women who had connections with underworld too. Along with being the owner of a brothel house, she also peddled drugs. But this was only one side of the coin, the other side shows off her soft corner towards women who were pushed into prostitution like her. She used to take care of them just like their mother and this made her the queen of Kamathipura.

This movie is a biopic of 'Madam of Kamathipura', Gagubai Kathiawadi. Directed by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, every movie buff is eagerly waiting for the release of this biopic. This movie is produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali under Pen India Limited and Bhansali Productions banners.

Next, she is also the part off prestigious Tollywood flick 'RRR' flick. It is directed by Jakkanna Rajamouli and has Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia, Rahul Rama Krishna and Samuthrakani in prominent roles. This movie will have NTR essaying the role of Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan Tej will be seen as Alluri Seetaramaraju. Well, Alia Bhatt will be seen as the love interest of Ram Charan essaying the role of Seeta and Olivia as Jennifer will be seen as the love interest of Junior NTR. Even Ajay Devgn and Samuthrakani are portraying pivotal roles in this movie.