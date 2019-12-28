All About Rohit Shetty Cop Drama: One Year Of #Simmba

Rohit Shetty has created such an image in the minds of the audience that, if a cop drama comes from his way… Then it definitely leads to blockbuster hit!!! Movies like Simmba, Singham has proved it and made much noise with their out of the box subjects. Now, 'Sooryavanshi' is ready to hit the big screens on 27th March, 2020.

Can you imagine that 'Simmba' has completed one year??? It is still in the hearts of movie buffs as it created such an impact with its intriguing story. Although it is a remake of Telugu movie 'Temper', Rohit Shetty added his elements and made it more powerful and impactful with his style of direction.

Akshay Kumar released a video on the occasion of #OneYearOfSimmba and remembered us our dear angry policeman. Here we present it for you… Have a look!

The video begins with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh's scene from movie 'Simmba' and then ends with the introduction of Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie 'Sooryavanshi'.