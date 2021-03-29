Amitabh Bachchan And A Few Other Bollywood Actors Extend ‘Holi’ Wishes To Their Fans

Today being the colourful Holi festival, most of the Bollywood actors celebrated it with much joy! They also dropped the pics of their celebrations on their Twitter and Instagram handles extending wishes to all their fans… Have a look!

Amitabh Bachchan





T 3858 -



रंग भरी होली का त्योहार ;

प्यार और सदा बहार ।। ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/pxcRY91qR2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2021





Sharing the image of God, Big B also wrote, "T 3858 -

रंग भरी होली का त्योहार ;

प्यार और सदा बहार ।।

He also shared a throwback pic and wished his fans 'Happy Holi'…









"T 3858 -" रंग बरसे भीगे चुनर वाली रंग बरसे "

Deepika Padukone









Deepika looked awesome in a traditional avatar wearing an orange outfit. She also wrote, "!Happy Holi!".

Abhishek Bachchan









In this pic, Abhishek is seen having fun with his daughter Aardhya and Aishwarya. They are all drenched in colours. She also wrote, "Verified

A throwback to safer and more carefree times.

Happy Holi everyone. Please celebrate this most beautiful festival, but from the safety of your homes. The number of Covid-19 cases are on the rise and we have to remain disciplined.

Stay home, eat gujjias, take the blessings of your parents and take care of your family.

#MyGirls".

Priyanka Chopra









Pee Cee is seen enjoying with her husband Nick Jonas and her in-laws. They sported in white attires and filled with colours. She also wrote, "Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites 😘

Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES!

#HappyHoli everyone❤️"

Rangoli Chandel









Rangoli dropped the cute pic of her little one and wrote, "होली की आपको परिवार सहित शुभकामनाए !!

Divya Khosla Kumar









She is seen enjoying with her dear hubby and son and with water and colours. "celebration or not, every festival is special as long as you have your loved ones near you💕

Happy Holi to all my lovelies, you color my life!

Stay safe, stay colorful🌈".

Ritesih Deshmukh









All four of them are dressed in yellow outfits and wished their fans 'Happy Holi'.

Soha Ali Khan









Along with sharing a cute pic with her daughter Innaya, Soha also wrote, "Colour me happy ❤️ Wishing everyone a happy and safe holi ! #happyholi".

Ananya Pandey





She shared a childhood pic and wrote, "happy holi!!!!! ❤️💙💜💛💚🧡 my best Holi memories are with these two! Major missing 🥺 stay safe everyone!!!!! Love and light and colour and joy and positivity always".